18-wheeler crash shuts down US 190 in Pointe Coupee Parish

1 hour 24 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, April 28 2022 Apr 28, 2022 April 28, 2022 9:11 AM April 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KROTZ SPRINGS - A crash involving multiple semi trucks shut down eastbound lanes on US 190 early Thursday morning. 

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near Krotz Springs. The roadway remained closed as of around 9 a.m., according to state transportation officials.

No major injuries were reported.

