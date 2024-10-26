65°
Latest Weather Blog
18-wheeler catches fire in Pointe Coupee Saturday evening
POINTE COUPEE - An 18-wheeler caught fire Saturday evening, according to Pointe Coupee Fire District 3.
Images showed the front of a tanker truck ablaze in a gravel lot.
Pointe Coupee Fire District 5 and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with putting out the fire.
Trending News
Image credit to Pointe Coupee Fire District 3.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration