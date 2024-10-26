18-wheeler catches fire in Pointe Coupee Saturday evening

Image credit to Pointe Coupee Fire District 3

POINTE COUPEE - An 18-wheeler caught fire Saturday evening, according to Pointe Coupee Fire District 3.

Images showed the front of a tanker truck ablaze in a gravel lot.

Pointe Coupee Fire District 5 and the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office assisted with putting out the fire.

Image credit to Pointe Coupee Fire District 3.