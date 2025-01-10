40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
18-wheeler at railroad crossing struck by train in Tangipahoa Parish, no injuries reported

3 hours 8 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 7:22 PM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

INDEPENDENCE — A train collided with an 18-wheeler on the tracks of a railroad crossing in Tangipahoa Parish Friday afternoon. 

The Independence Police Department said the Dollar General 18-wheeler was trying to access LA-40, near the railroad tracks. The 18-wheeler was unsuccessful and was left stopped on the tracks where a train collided with it. 

There were no injuries reported.

