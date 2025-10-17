74°
17-year-old killed in Maringouin shooting, another teenager injured

Friday, October 17 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Alexis Marigny

MARINGOUIN - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a shooting on Wednesday night in Maringouin, where two teenagers were hit, and one died on the scene.

Only one of the teens is being identified. 17-year-old Derrien Scott died in the shooting on Wednesday night outside of the Ridgewood Apartments.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m., according to Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.

"We found, unfortunately, one victim who was deceased on the scene, and another was transported out," Hebert said.

Both teens were from the Maringouin area, and Scott attended a high school in the Iberville Parish School District.

"It's terrible anytime you go to any scene and you see, especially a child of that age, it's terrible," Hebert said. "It was just a chaotic scene. It was a lot of people, and that's their neighborhood. That's their hometown, and they're curious."

Though at this time it's unclear who was responsible for the shooting or why it happened.

"My heart goes out to the family," Hebert said. "There are no winners in this game. We're getting way too many shootings throughout the country. If we don't know what our children are doing, it's a sad day."

