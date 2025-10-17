Latest Weather Blog
17-year-old killed in Maringouin shooting, another teenager injured
MARINGOUIN - The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a shooting on Wednesday night in Maringouin, where two teenagers were hit, and one died on the scene.
Only one of the teens is being identified. 17-year-old Derrien Scott died in the shooting on Wednesday night outside of the Ridgewood Apartments.
The shooting happened just after 6 p.m., according to Ronnie Hebert with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
"We found, unfortunately, one victim who was deceased on the scene, and another was transported out," Hebert said.
Both teens were from the Maringouin area, and Scott attended a high school in the Iberville Parish School District.
"It's terrible anytime you go to any scene and you see, especially a child of that age, it's terrible," Hebert said. "It was just a chaotic scene. It was a lot of people, and that's their neighborhood. That's their hometown, and they're curious."
Though at this time it's unclear who was responsible for the shooting or why it happened.
Trending News
"My heart goes out to the family," Hebert said. "There are no winners in this game. We're getting way too many shootings throughout the country. If we don't know what our children are doing, it's a sad day."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night
-
FBI says a Louisiana resident assisted Hamas and lied on his US...
-
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity issued cease and desist from Southern University amid...
-
Benny's Haunted Car Wash
-
Ex-Trump national security adviser Bolton charged with storing and sharing classified information
Sports Video
-
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area football teams picking up wins Thursday
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week