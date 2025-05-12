67°
16-year-old wanted for armed robbery in Tangipahoa Parish arrested in Alabama
PONCHATOULA - A 16-year-old allegedly connected to a slew of crimes in Tangipahoa Parish was arrested in Alabama.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the teen was in Ponchatoula on May 2 and stole a car from a convenience store at gunpoint. He was taken into custody in Alabama. Law enforcement there said the teen was caught with the stolen gun he used in the robbery and the stolen car.
He was booked in Alabama and will be extradited to Louisiana where he faces charges of armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, attempted auto theft, illegal possession of stolen firearms and simple criminal damage to property.
