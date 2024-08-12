96°
16-year-old girl found in Baton Rouge after going missing Wednesday
BATON ROUGE— A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing on Wednesday is now home with her family, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Police Department said the teenager was last seen at the McDonalds near the corner of Wooddale and Florida boulevards.
Monday afternoon, BRPD said she was found without incident and is in good health.
