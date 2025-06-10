Latest Weather Blog
16-year-old arrested in Tickfaw vehicle burglaries, authorities still looking for more suspects
TICKFAW — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy in over 20 vehicle burglaries that happened in March.
The teenager was arrested on May 15 in Livingston Parish in an unrelated vehicle burglary, during which he was found to have a gun stolen from one of the vehicles that had been broken into just over a month prior. The teen is charged with vehicular burglary and illegal possession of stolen things, but TPSO says that he and possibly his guardians could face additional charges.
Trending News
The sheriff's office says that they have leads on at least two more suspects while a third burglar remains unknown. Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-402-0214. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can report a tip by calling the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or by visiting www.tangicrimestoppers.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
19-year-old arrested in fatal 2023 shooting
-
Teen battling terminal cancer recognized by Louisiana legislators, law enforcement
-
LSP: No grenades found in Lafayette Regional Airport after explosive scare
-
Rapper connected to 'Bleedas' gang arrested in murder after Airline Highway shooting
-
Three arrested in months-long drug investigation