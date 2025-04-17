Deputies searching for man allegedly connected to more than 20 vehicle burglaries

TICKFAW - Deputies are searching for a man believed to be connected to over 20 vehicle burglaries in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said on Mar. 29, multiple vehicles were broken into in the Jesse Bickford Road area of Tickfaw. Several items were stolen from them, including at least one gun.

Surveillance video showed a man believed to be the suspect.

The man is also believed to be connected to at least 20 other vehicle burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity is encouraged to call the TPSO at (985) 402-0214.