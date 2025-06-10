16-year-old arrested in Tickfaw vehicle burglaries, authorities still looking for more suspects

TICKFAW — The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old boy in over 20 vehicle burglaries that happened in March.

The teenager was arrested on May 15 in Livingston Parish in an unrelated vehicle burglary, during which he was found to have a gun stolen from one of the vehicles that had been broken into just over a month prior. The teen is charged with vehicular burglary and illegal possession of stolen things, but TPSO says that he and possibly his guardians could face additional charges.

The sheriff's office says that they have leads on at least two more suspects while a third burglar remains unknown. Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information regarding the suspects to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-402-0214. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can report a tip by calling the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245 or by visiting www.tangicrimestoppers.com.