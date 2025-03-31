Latest Weather Blog
16-year-old arrested for involvement in bomb threat called into Gonzales Middle School
GONZALES - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for his involvement in a bomb threat that was called into the Gonzales Middle School on Monday.
The middle school was partially evacuated as Gonzales Police and State Troopers conducted a search of the campus. Just before noon, law enforcement gave an all-clear and students returned to their normal school day.
The Gonzales Police Department said the teenager is being held at a juvenile detention center.
"The Gonzales Police Department appreciates the cooperation of the Ascension Parish School Board, school faculty, and staff during today’s incident. The department also thanks the Louisiana State Police for their support and assistance. The safety of our schools and community remains the top priority of the Gonzales Police Department," the GPD said.
No more information was immediately available.
