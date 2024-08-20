16-year-old arrested for bringing gun to Tangipahoa Parish school

HAMMOND - A teenager was arrested for bringing a gun to school after deputies were sent a video of the student having the weapon in his backpack during class.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the video was taken Friday, Aug. 16. It shows "a student revealing a gun in his school bag" while in a Hammond Magnet High classroom, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies were sent the video on Saturday and the teen was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on Monday. Deputies said the teen's parents turned him in.

“I don’t know any other way to say this—guns are not allowed anywhere near our Tangipahoa Parish public schools. No weapons of any kind are allowed at our campuses, and if someone chooses to violate that policy, that person will face criminal consequences," said Tangipahoa Parish Schools Superintendent Melissa Stilley.

The 16-year-old was booked for possession of a weapon on school property.