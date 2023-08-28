77°
Latest Weather Blog
16 fire departments helping out BRFD during funeral service for fallen firefighter on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Sixteen fire departments will be providing equipment and helping hands on Tuesday while Baton Rouge firefighters attend funeral services for a fallen BRFD captain.
Captain Phillip Paternostro died Monday, Aug. 21. He worked with the BRFD for 23 years. He was 54 years old. BRFD said his cancer was believed to have stemmed from his work as a firefighter.
According to an obituary, a visitation was held at Istrouma Baptist Church on Monday evening. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., when the funeral will begin.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parent who helped save bus driver from heat-related medical emergency calls for...
-
Weekend rain helped fire fight, but wildfire threat can still intensify
-
Despite strict ban, burning persists at property linked to WBR Parish president...
-
East Ascension High School construction is on schedule to be completed by...
-
Wrapped up: Entangled powerline makes trouble for Baton Rouge home owner