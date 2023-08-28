16 fire departments helping out BRFD during funeral service for fallen firefighter on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Sixteen fire departments will be providing equipment and helping hands on Tuesday while Baton Rouge firefighters attend funeral services for a fallen BRFD captain.

Captain Phillip Paternostro died Monday, Aug. 21. He worked with the BRFD for 23 years. He was 54 years old. BRFD said his cancer was believed to have stemmed from his work as a firefighter.

According to an obituary, a visitation was held at Istrouma Baptist Church on Monday evening. Visitation will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., when the funeral will begin.