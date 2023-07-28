16 arrested, 18 still wanted in multimillion dollar auto fraud bust

18 suspects wanted in auto theft ring

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Police announced the arrest of 16 people for selling more than 100 vehicles using fake or altered documents. Warrants were issued for another 18 suspects.

According to a press release, at least 34 suspects were selling stolen cars with forged paperwork that undervalued the vehicles' costs. Police believe this was done to avoid paying over $300,000 in taxes.

LSP says the suspects sold 180 vehicles with a total value of over $9.8 million.

State Police did not say how they were selling the cars, nor how they were obtained. LSP's release also did not make it clear if there were any victims who may have purchased one of these cars.

Of the 16 people arrested, only one is from Louisiana, while the rest are from Texas or Florida. All are being charged with forgery, filing false public records, and felony theft.

Those arrested are:

35-year-old Errean Centeno of Covington, LA

35-year-old Tashia Hubbard of Willis, TX

30-year-old Willie Tolbert of Cleveland, TX

46-year-old Kenneth Redding of Houston, TX

33-year-old Leigha Garner of Conroe, TX

31-year-old Alaric Cowart of Houston, TX

56-year-old Raynaldo Hernandez III of Houston, TX

34-year-old Samuel Thompson of Conroe, TX

20-year-old Angel Gamino of Houston, TX

40-year-old Maria Cantu of Houston, TX

26-year-old Shawn Carden of Humble, TX

31-year-old Amber Archer of Belleview, FL

39-year-old Tabatha McMullan of Houston, TX

27-year-old Joshua Gipson of Humble, TX

34-year-old Jacquez Evans of Corpus Christi, TX

25-year-old Jacob Hurtado of Humble, TX

The 18 suspects wanted in connection to the fraud scheme are: