15-year-old student stabs classmate, attacks teacher with knife at New Orleans school

NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old high school student was arrested Thursday after she allegedly attacked a teacher and a fellow student with a knife at Dr. Martin Luther King Charter School for Science and Technology.

The New Orleans Police Department told WWL-TV that the wounded 16-year-old female student was rushed to an emergency room where she got more than 20 stitches for a stab wound on her left thigh. No information on the condition of the teacher was immediately available.

The wounded student's mother, Orilla Morgan, said she was stunned when she got the phone call Thursday morning that her daughter had been attacked and injured at the Ninth Ward school.

"I was angry. Devastated. At a loss for words. Confused," Morgan said. "I feel like I deserve answers. I deserve protection for my kid. That’s supposed to be a safe place."

Police confirmed the arrest of a 15-year-old girl, saying she cut the two victims at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday after the two female students were engaged in a "physical confrontation."

The 15-year-old girl was booked on two counts of second-degree battery, according to WWL-TV.