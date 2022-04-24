76°
Latest Weather Blog
15-year-old shot in drive-by in Broadmoor area Sunday
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot early Sunday afternoon and is in critical condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the Broadmoor area.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 15-year-old was shot along Lynell Street around 3:30 p.m.
Trending News
No more information about the shooting was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD workers ask drivers to be cautious around increasing work zones
-
Baton Rouge General and Rouses bring back grocery store tours to promote...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Community says goodbye to three-year-old killed by stray bullet
-
Community gathers at the Capitol to pray for less violence
Sports Video
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC
-
Five Madison Prep hoopers ink letters of intent
-
McKinley removes interim tag, makes Ron Allen newest head football coach
-
Addison Jackson is trying to lead the St Amant Gators to another...