15-year-old shot in drive-by in Broadmoor area Sunday

Sunday, April 24 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot early Sunday afternoon and is in critical condition after being injured in a drive-by shooting in the Broadmoor area. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the 15-year-old was shot along Lynell Street around 3:30 p.m. 

No more information about the shooting was immediately available. 

