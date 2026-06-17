Flooding concerns in West Feliciana as heavy rain hits area

WEST FELICIANA - Alexander Creek has a bridge that crosses it on Camp Marydale Road; earlier on Tuesday, the road was completely impassible.

"What we experienced today is not unlike anything that we experienced at other heavy rain events. These small tributaries, the heavy rain above us, upstream from us, cause them to flash flood, and in some cases, they overtop roads and bridges like we saw today," West Feliciana Sheriff Brian Spillman said.

And because the road is prone to flooding, Spillman says deputies, along with camp organizers, evacuated Girl Scouts at Camp Marydale Tuesday afternoon out of abundance of caution.

"We did that just before this road was overcome with flooding," Spillman said.

About 20 minutes away, people living in The Bluffs are hoping the drainage improvements made by The Bluffs Property Owners Association will prevent flooding in their neighborhood.

The former president of The Bluffs Property Owners Association, Josef Hatch, says that three years ago, heavy rain led to water getting up to the garages of people's homes.

"And we realized in the Bluffs POA, that we needed to do a massive overhaul of maintenance, of the infrastructure of all the drainage systems, and that's what we did," Hatch said.

And from the looks of it, Hatch says their work has paid off.

"We just had big rain for several days, some heavy rain, not one house in the Bluffs got water, so the objectives were accomplished."

But, parish roadways, like Freeland Road, aren't so lucky, as Hammer Creek overtopped, making part of the road impassable.