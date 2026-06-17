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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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4:55a: Accident. Right lane blocked in Whiskey Bay on I 10 WB after Hwy 975/Whiskey Bay/Exit 127; CLEARED
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Franklinton woman indicted on voter fraud charges, allegedly lied about citizenship