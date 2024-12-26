15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A 15-year-old is dead and another 15-year-old was arrested after an accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

EBRSO said the call came in around 4:34 p.m., and the caller said he dropped a gun that went off and struck a male friend. The male friend was identified as Kentrell Royal, 15, who was found dead on the scene.

The second 15-year-old who allegedly dropped the gun was booked into juvenile detention for negligent homicide.