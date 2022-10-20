42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
15-year-old boy from Hammond reported missing ran away from home to Florida

3 hours 42 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, October 19 2022 Oct 19, 2022 October 19, 2022 8:47 PM October 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found in Florida on Wednesday night and authorities are saying he ran away from home. 

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, 15-year-old Kevin Gremillion Jr. of Hammond was last seen leaving his Hammond home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Gremillion turned up at a Florida police station with a 17-year-old boy from Texas Wednesday night.

After interviewing the boys, deputies said Gremillion was in communication with the 17-year-old and the two coordinated the trip to Florida. Deputies said Gremillion previously lived in Texas before moving to Hammond last year and the pair were friends from before his move. 
The report said the 17-year-old drove from Texas to Hammond to pick up Gremillion and went to Florida from there. 
According to social media posts by the family, Gremillion's phone was found smashed where he disappeared and an eerie note about meeting up with a stranger he met online was left at his home. 
Posts on Gremillion's social media account were made during the time he was reported missing, asking for ransom money. 

