14-year-old former student arrested after sneaking onto high school campus with stolen gun

BATON ROUGE - A day after school officials said students boarded a school bus with a stolen gun, sheriff's deputies now say a 14-year-old is facing criminal charges.

Three were initially taken into custody at McKinley High School Monday morning. A school spokesperson said administrators were notified because the three were "not supposed to be there," at which point a loaded gun was found in the teen's bag.

On Tuesday morning, the school system clarified the situation while responding to questions from WBRZ. In a new statement, a spokesperson said two of the students were enrolled with the school system but were not students at McKinley High.

Shortly after the school system released that statement, the sheriff's office said the teen who had the gun was a former student at the school and was booked into a juvenile detention center on charges of possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on school property and violating a firearm-free zone.

No one was hurt in the incident.