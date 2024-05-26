90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
13-year-old drowns, another child airlifted in Grand Isle

Sunday, May 26 2024
Source: WWLTV
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to The Advocate

GRAND ISLE - Police recovered the body of a 13-year-old boy who went missing in the waters off of Grand Isle Sunday.

Grand Isle Assistant Police Chief, Walter Theriot, confirmed to WWL-TV that the 13-year-old boy's body was found about 3.5 miles from where he drowned near the Bridge Side Marina.

Additionally, a 10-year-old girl was also pulled from the water by police. EMS performed CPR and she was airlifted to Children’s Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

