13-year-old airlifted to hospital after being run over by four-wheeler along Greenwell Springs Road

3 hours 21 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, April 30 2025 Apr 30, 2025 April 30, 2025 3:41 PM April 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ZACHARY — A teenager was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a four-wheeler near Zachary on Wednesday afternoon, Acadian Ambulance officials said. 

AirMed was called to the corner of Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson and Hubbs roads at 12:47 p.m., Acadian Ambulance said.

The 13-year-old was brought to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital around 2:30 p.m. in critical condition. 

Officials said that the incident is being investigated by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

