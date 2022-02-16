13 people arrested, 11 still wanted in Ascension Parish drug bust

ASCENSION PARISH - Thirteen alleged drug dealers have been arrested and deputies are still searching for 11 after a months-long narcotics investigation, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

The following people have been arrested:

-Kumari London, 38, of Darrow charged with distribution of heroin, and distribution of methamphetamine

-Ron Brown, 51, of Donaldsonville is charged with distribution of cocaine

-Kendrick Garnett, 45, of Donaldsonville is charged with distribution of cocaine

-Jonathon Darville, 29, of Geismar is charged with distribution of heroin

-Jason Lewis, 44, of Geimar is charged with distribution of heroin

-Anthony Miller, 43, of Geismar is charged with distribution of cocaine

-Paul Trim, 41, of Geismar is charged with distribution of heroin

-Spendrele Davis, 28, of Gonzales is charged with distribution of heroin and two-counts of distribution of marijuana

-Gavin Delmore, 38, of Gonzales is charged with distribution of heroin

-Demetrius Prince, 45, of Gonzales is charged with two-counts of distribution of marijuana

-Alfonso Rodriguez, 27, of Gonzales is charged with attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana

-Neal Boudreaux, 49, of Prairieville is charged with distribution of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)

-Michael Templet, 42, of Prairieville is charged with possession of schedule I

Deputies are searching for the following people, who will be arrested and charged with the following:

-Chad Blythe, 51, distribution of heroin

-Vincent Paul Bourgeois, 48, distribution of methamphetamine

-Rodney Carlson, 36, distribution of methamphetamine

-Draper Joshua, 33, two counts of distribution of heroin

-Larry Guillot, 40, distribution of methamphetamine

-Cheryl Jacobs, 57, possession of CDS by fraud and possession of Sch. II (Oxycodone)

-Kandise Moore,31, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine

-Karla Peters, 33, possession of methamphetamine

-Michael Pou, 34, two counts of distribution of heroin

-Justin Roddy, 32, distribution of methamphetamine

-Earl Warren, 30, distribution of methamphetamine



Anyone with information that may help in the investigation is asked to call (225) 621- 4636.