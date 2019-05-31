11-foot gator smashes window, breaks into Florida home

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Police and a wildlife trapper were called after an 11-foot alligator broke into a Florida home early Friday morning.

The City of Clearwater shared photos of the large animal on Twitter. According to the tweet, the alligator got into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in #Clearwater. The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen. @myclearwaterPD and a trapper responded to the scene. The gator was captured and there were no injuries. pic.twitter.com/MKNH0UPQXp — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) May 31, 2019

The gator was reportedly removed without anyone getting hurt.