82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

11 Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Joe Burrow Foundation's Dine For 9 on Tuesday

2 hours 24 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 2:41 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge residents can support the Joe Burrow Foundation on Tuesday by eating at any of eleven different restaurants participating in the organization's Dine For 9 event. 

Participating restaurants will make a donation to the Joe Burrow Foundation for each person who dines there on Tuesday. Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Athens, Ohio, are taking part in the event

To participate, Baton Rouge residents can eat at:
- Stab's Steak & Seafood
- Supper Club
- Edible
- Crafted Nibble
- The Little Village
- Gail's Fine Ice Cream
- Overpass Merchant
- Buffalo Wild Wings, 3260 Highland Rd
- Marco's Pizza
- Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood
- Curbside

The foundation asks anyone who goes out to eat for the event to share it on social media with #JBFDineFor9. Anybody unable to go out to eat can still participate by donating $9 to the Joe Burrow Foundation on its website

Trending News

The Joe Burrow Foundation promotes hunger relief and youth mental health support, especially in Ohio and Louisiana. Burrow and his parents founded it after his Heisman-acceptance speech, in which he talked about food insecurity in his hometown of Athens, Ohio. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days