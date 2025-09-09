11 Baton Rouge restaurants participating in Joe Burrow Foundation's Dine For 9 on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge residents can support the Joe Burrow Foundation on Tuesday by eating at any of eleven different restaurants participating in the organization's Dine For 9 event.

Participating restaurants will make a donation to the Joe Burrow Foundation for each person who dines there on Tuesday. Restaurants in Baton Rouge, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Athens, Ohio, are taking part in the event.

To participate, Baton Rouge residents can eat at:

- Stab's Steak & Seafood

- Supper Club

- Edible

- Crafted Nibble

- The Little Village

- Gail's Fine Ice Cream

- Overpass Merchant

- Buffalo Wild Wings, 3260 Highland Rd

- Marco's Pizza

- Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood

- Curbside

The foundation asks anyone who goes out to eat for the event to share it on social media with #JBFDineFor9. Anybody unable to go out to eat can still participate by donating $9 to the Joe Burrow Foundation on its website.

The Joe Burrow Foundation promotes hunger relief and youth mental health support, especially in Ohio and Louisiana. Burrow and his parents founded it after his Heisman-acceptance speech, in which he talked about food insecurity in his hometown of Athens, Ohio.