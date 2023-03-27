80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$100K lottery ticket sold in Donaldsonville

2 hours 50 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, March 27 2023 Mar 27, 2023 March 27, 2023 2:45 PM March 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - A lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ascension Parish this past week.

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced Monday that the winning ticket was sold at Bellina's Grocery. The winning numbers were announced Saturday.

Trending News

You can see the numbers here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days