$100K lottery ticket sold in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - A lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ascension Parish this past week.
The Louisiana Lottery Corporation announced Monday that the winning ticket was sold at Bellina's Grocery. The winning numbers were announced Saturday.
You can see the numbers here.
