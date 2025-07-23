'100 Strong' meeting held to promote, benefit local non-profits

BATON ROUGE - At Tuesday night's "100 Strong" meeting at Oak Lodge on Westfork Drive, guests chose organizations to donate a gift of 100 dollars and spread awareness.

Recipients included Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana and Blossom Cares.



