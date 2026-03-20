100 Black Men announces new headquarters at Baker High School

BAKER - The Baker Community School System, Helix Community Schools and 100 Black Men announced they are joining forces on Friday.

The nationally recognized organization will now move its headquarters into Baker High School.

The partnership will create new opportunities for students, including after-school programs like financial literacy, ACT prep, STEM and Robotics Summer Academies, book clubs and more.

"What happens after school at night on weekends that extra support gives children a competitive edge, that extra support, extra hand to support families and children, we believe will be a game-changer for all of our families here in Baker," Helix Community Schools President Preston Castille said.