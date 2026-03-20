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100 Black Men announces new headquarters at Baker High School

1 hour 51 minutes 40 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 12:28 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Abigail Whitam

BAKER - The Baker Community School System, Helix Community Schools and 100 Black Men announced they are joining forces on Friday.

The nationally recognized organization will now move its headquarters into Baker High School.

The partnership will create new opportunities for students, including after-school programs like financial literacy, ACT prep, STEM and Robotics Summer Academies, book clubs and more.

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"What happens after school at night on weekends that extra support gives children a competitive edge, that extra support, extra hand to support families and children, we believe will be a game-changer for all of our families here in Baker," Helix Community Schools President Preston Castille said.

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