10-year-old booked after waving gun out of car window in school drop-off line, deputies say

LORANGER — A 10-year-old Loranger Middle School student was booked on a charge of bringing a gun to campus on the first day of school, deputies said Friday. The child's mother was accused of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and improper supervision of a minor.

Multiple school officials and other families reported seeing the child waving a gun out of the window of the car about 7:15 a.m. Friday, and aimed the gun at another vehicle, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The student was removed from the vehicle and kept outside the building while a school resource officer confiscated a BB. Deputies say Kristin Hutchinson, the child's mother, and the student were immediately questioned.

Hutchinson, 35, was charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of improper supervision of a minor.

The juvenile was booked into Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on one count of carrying a firearm or dangerous weapon by a student on school property, as well as one count of terrorizing.

The morning car line process continued without further incident, and the school day began as usual.

"Unfortunately, day one, hour one of the first day of the school year, we find ourselves setting the tone of zero tolerance for threats, perceived or actual, in our schools,” said Sheriff Gerald Sticker. “Weapons are not toys, and playfully displaying or pointing weapons, anywhere, is not a game. Regardless of the circumstances, a gun on a school campus is illegal, dangerous, and frightening, and we will hold anyone accountable who violates the safety of our schools and communities.”