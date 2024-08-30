10 puppies dumped at East Feliciana animal clinic Sunday night, vet struggling to find them homes

ETHEL - An animal clinic in East Feliciana is overloaded with puppies after a stranger dumped ten of them in front of their building Sunday night.

The East Feliciana Animal Clinic said a man in a red Ram pickup truck pulled up to the building Sunday night with his license plates and face covered when he dropped off the ten puppies crammed into two crates.



They were found with a letter that read, "With heavy hearts, our mommy and daddy cannot afford to take care of us any longer and could not find us good homes. Please help us."

Doctor Lisa Brabham, owner of the clinic, said it's taken extra resources to take care of these abandoned puppies.

"They sat in their own feces and urine all night until the next morning," Brabham said. "Of course, I've had to have extra help come in to help clean up, we normally have about 10 animals in the clinic, which is double the amount of animals to take care of. The food and all, and like I said, people have come forward and donated food, but it's just the time the labor is cleaning up," Brabham said.

Three of the dogs are 7 months old, and the remaining pups are only 2 months old. Both litters are from the same parents.

Brabham said this could have all been prevented if the owners had spayed their dogs, and says there's no excuse.

"Passing the buck onto someone else is not the solution, what they spent on dog food for these 10 dogs, they could have probably paid for the spay of the momma, at least, and maybe even the dad," Brabham said.

She fears this will happen again if another litter is born.

"I've had one of my veterinary clients come forward and say she would pay to have the momma dog spayed if these people come forward because if they don't do it, there's going to be another litter in several months, and they're probably going to come put them on my porch again," Brabham said.

It is illegal in Louisiana to abandon animals unless they are surrendered to an official shelter.

There are no shelters in East Feliciana, and Brabham said the surrounding shelters are at capacity.

"Even if we had a shelter in East Feliciana they would just keep dumping, that's not going to fix it, spaying and neutering is going to fix the problem," Brabham said.

Brabham says she is trying to find homes for the pups, but that's a substantial task.

"It's not unusual to see one or two, but 10 was just a bit overwhelming. I was really frustrated that day," Brabham said.

Brabham said they've been able to catch all the dogs up on their vaccinations and plan to spay the remaining puppies. Three of them have found homes so far.

Anyone interested should contact The East Feliciana Animal Clinic at 225-683-8285.