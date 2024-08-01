10 people escape house fire in Baton Rouge

79°
Wednesday, May 31 2017
BATON ROUGE-  A fire Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge has forced nearly a dozen people out of their home.

The fire broke out at a home on East Black Oak Dr. around 7:30 a.m.

Fire officials say ten people were inside sleeping when the fire started. A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the home and broke a window to alert the family to get out. 

One woman cut her hand on the broken glass from the window, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department. 

The fire department says the cause of the fire was faulty water heater. 

The home is considered a total loss. Red Cross was on scene to assist the family. 

