FBI investigating truck plowing through French Quarter on New Year's Day that left 10 dead as terrorism

NEW ORLEANS — Ten people are dead in New Orleans after a pickup truck plowed through a crowd early Wednesday morning.

New Orleans Police said the traffic fatality happened at the corner of Bourbon and Iberville streets. The true extent of the injuries is not known at this time, but at least 35 people are injured and were brought to area hospitals shortly after 3:15 a.m., NOPD added.

NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said that "this man was trying to run over as many people as he could."

"He was hellbent on creating the carnage and damage that he did," Kirkpatrick said. "This was not a DUI situation."

She added that a majority of the people injured and killed were locals. The suspect is also dead, the FBI, who is taking the lead on the investigation into the attack as terrorism, said.

Kirkpatrick added that the man who drove through the crowd fired at NOPD officers from his vehicle when he crashed. Two officers were shot and are in stable condition.

FBI agents said that they found potential explosive devices.

A news conference will be held at 11 a.m. to provide additional updates on the incident.

Gov. Jeff Landry released a statement about the Wednesday morning incident, asking that "all near the scene avoid the area."