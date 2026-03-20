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1 taken to hospital in stable condition after shooting at Chevron on Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Millerville Road, emergency officials said.
The shooting happened at a Chevron in the 2000 block of Millerville Road, officials say. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
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No other information was immediately available.
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