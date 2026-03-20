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1 taken to hospital in stable condition after shooting at Chevron on Millerville Road

1 hour 12 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 7:57 PM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Millerville Road, emergency officials said.

The shooting happened at a Chevron in the 2000 block of Millerville Road, officials say. One person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

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