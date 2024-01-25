1 person hospitalized after shooting on Shay Drive

BATON ROUGE- Police responded to a call about shots fire in the Bellaire area of Baton Rouge late Tuesday night.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. BRPD roped off a large scene on Shay Avenue near Cristy Drive.

There's no word on whether officers were able to make an arrest in the case. No further information is available at this time.