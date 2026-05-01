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1 person critically injured following crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early Friday morning crash along Nicholson Drive near LSU's campus.
Officials told WBRZ that one person was critically injured around 3 a.m. along Nicholson near Gourrier Avenue.
WBRZ has asked law enforcement agencies for more information about the crash.
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