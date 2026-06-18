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1 person critically injured after early morning crash near corner of North Park Avenue, Foster Road
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an early Thursday morning crash near the corner of North Park Avenue and Foster Road.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 4:13 a.m., officials told WBRZ.
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