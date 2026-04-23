1 dead, 5 injured in mass shooting inside Mall of Louisiana; 5 people in custody

BATON ROUGE - An argument between two groups of people led to gunfire at the Mall of Louisiana's food court on Thursday. One person was killed and five others were injured in the lunchtime melee.

"It does not appear to be a random act of violence," Police Chief T.J. Morse said at a news conference outside the mall's main entrance. "Two groups of people got into an argument at the food court and started shooting at each other." Bystanders including high school students from Lafayette Parish were among those hit.

Morse said five people were taken to a hospital, where one person died, and another was in surgery. Three people were being treated for minor injuries. A sixth victim was taken to a separate hospital, also with minor injuries.

No information about the deceased person has been released. Police initially said there were 10 victims, but later in the day said only six were hit.

Nearly three hours after the shooting happened, Morse announced five people had been taken into custody. Details about the arrests have not been made available. In Livingston Parish, Sheriff Jason Ard said a suspect was taken into custody in the Oak Hills area of Watson.

Mayor Sid Edwards praised the police response and was saddened at the violence. "The devil lives everywhere," the mayor said.

The mall was closed, and the Baton Rouge General Hospital, which is across Bluebonnet Boulevard from the mall, was on lockdown for around an hour Thursday afternoon. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, about a mile away from the mall, said their emergency rooms were open but visitors and guests were asked to stay away.

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A WBRZ employee at the mall said she and others were herded with employees into the maze of tunnels that run among the mall's stores and taken to a holding area, pending a head count of patrons. Outside, rifle-toting police officers could be seen escorting families to their cars.

"I drove up and walked in right after the shooting," WBRZ producer Nikki Lee said. "There was already a helicopter and already lots of police officers going through the parking lots. I asked someone when I walked in the store and she said she had heard shots maybe three minutes before i walked in."

The incident began at 1:22 p.m., Morse said. A mall worker told WBRZ she thought someone had brought firecrackers into the mall.

"I was cleaning the carousel. I had my back turned," carousel operator Signi Dreyer said. "At first, I heard the loud pop and then another pop. I thought at first somebody was shooting fireworks in the food court, so I turned around and saw people dropping to the floor and I saw the gun.

"I did not focus in on the person holding the gun. All I could see was the gun and fire coming from the gun," she said.

The Mall of Louisiana is a major hub for city buses serving the southern half of East Baton Rouge Parish. After the shooting, police could be seen boarding buses parked on the outskirts of the mall's property, presumably searching for suspects. Bus service in the area was delayed well into the afternoon.