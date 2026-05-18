1 arrested for allegedly killing 21-year-old in Baker weekend shooting

BAKER — One person was arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old in a shooting in Baker over the weekend.

Javon Quatrevingt died in the Saturday morning shooting near the intersection of Chemin Drive and Groom Road in Baker,, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers arrested a suspect on a second-degree murder charge, but did not release the suspect's identity.

Further details as to what led up to the shooting were not available.