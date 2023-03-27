Latest Weather Blog
$1,500 worth of beer stolen in Tiger Stadium break-in; 19-year-old arrested
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a 19-year-old LSU student after he and a group of men allegedly stole over $1,000 of beer from Tiger Stadium early Sunday morning.
According to arrest documents, 19-year-old Bryce Tilotta and "a group of college-age males" were seen by LSUPD carrying several cases of beer around 3 a.m. Sunday. When the group saw the officers approaching, they fled and were not found.
Surveillance video from Tiger Stadium from earlier in the night showed the group loading those same cases into a black pickup truck. Officers were able to track the truck to the Spruce Hall parking lot and found the owner, Tilotta, and got consent to search his room, where they found the missing beer cases.
Tilotta reportedly admitted to taking the beer from the stadium. In total, approximately $1,500 worth of beer was taken.
Tilotta was arrested for one count of simple burglary.
