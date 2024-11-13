70°
Zachary holds inaugural Veterans Day parade honoring servicemembers
ZACHARY — Zachary held its inaugural Veterans Day Parade on Monday.
The parade started on Main Street and ended at Zachary High School, with several families coming together along the way to honor veterans from all branches of the military.
It featured 20 antique cars with veterans riding in each one.
"I'll tell all my brother and sister veterans, thank you for your service," Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran Daniel Beier said. "It's a huge teamwork, (a) conglomerate of all of the different (branches)...working together to get the job done."
