Woman walking across Amite highway following crash hit by car, killed

AMITE - A woman was hit and killed while walking across an Amite highway following a car wreck.

State Police said 29-year-old Cierra Porche of Hammond was driving along Interstate 55 near LA 16 shortly before 7 a.m. when her vehicle veered from the left lane into the right, hitting another car. Troopers said Porche's car went into the ditch and the other vehicle into the median.

Before first responders arrived, Proche got out of her car, crossed the interstate and went to the median. When she was walking back across the road to her car, she was hit by an oncoming car and killed.

Troopers said the driver gave a breath sample and was a .000 BAC. A routine toxicology sample was taken from Porche. LSP says the investigation is ongoing.