Woman dies after crash involving fire truck

DENHAM SPRINGS - An elderly woman is dead after a crash involving a fire engine and two other vehicles in Livingston Parish Sunday. 

Denham Springs Police said the crash happened late Sunday morning on Pete's Highway. Officials believe the fire truck rearended a trailer being towed by one of the vehicles and then crossed the center line, hitting a second car head-on. 

The person in that third vehicle, 85-year-old Gail Rippel, was seriously hurt in the wreck and taken to a hospital. Police announced Monday that she had died from her injuries. 

The driver of the fire truck, 23-year-old Cody Dahl with the Livingston Parish Fire Protection District, was taken to the hospital and later released. The other driver was not seriously hurt.

Police are still investigating the crash. 

