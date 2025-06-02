Woman arrested on principal to attempted murder, domestic battery charges after Richey Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested after her brother allegedly shot her partner before both began beating the alleged victim, arrest records say.

Ruby Ealy, 48, was booked on principal to attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery charges after a shooting on Richey Drive on Thursday night, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office affidavit said.

According to the documents, Ealy told detectives that she got into a verbal argument with the victim before the victim began packing his belongings before grabbing Ealy by the neck and pushing her onto the couch. Ealy then said the victim picked her up and threw her over a brick wall surrounding the patio area, prompting Ealy to arm herself with a baseball bat before they both fought in the kitchen.

She added that, when the victim went outside, she heard gunshots. Ealy initially told detectives she did not know the shooter's identity before admitting her brother, Darrius Ealy, was present during the shooting.

Arrest documents say Ruby Ealy was "not forthcoming with information and made multiple statements found not to be truthful."

The victim, however, said Ruby Ealy began throwing objects in the residence during the argument before arming herself with the bat. The victim said he tried to grab the bat from Ruby Ealy, causing her to fall down before her brother shot the victim multiple times.

Deputies said that the Ealy siblings then struck the victim with their fists and told him he should die.

Afterward, Darrius Ealy told his sister that she should tell deputies the victim was battering her to make the shooting sound justified, according to what the victim said. Darrius Ealy then ran from the scene, arrest documents said.