Witness: Child found on floor of apartment bathroom after self-inflicted shooting

BATON ROUGE – A 7-year-old remains in the hospital after he shot himself with a gun found inside an apartment Thursday morning.

Police and first responders rushed to the scene at the complex on North Ardenwood around 7:20 a.m. where the child was found in his mother’s bathroom.

Police confirmed Friday that the boy had accidentally shot himself. Witnesses said they heard screams from the apartment and found the boy.

“We were waking up… and heard the little boy hit the floor,” a downstairs neighbor said. “We thought something was wrong,” the neighbor said, so she and her boyfriend went to see what was the matter and found the child.

“He was on the floor” in the bathroom, the woman said.

Police are investigating.