76°
Latest Weather Blog
Week-long Livingston Parish Fair features midway rides, pageants, animal shows
Related Story
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Fair kicked off a week of fun over the weekend.
The fair, entertaining residents since 1937, started Saturday, Oct. 5 and continues into Sunday, Oct. 13. Over the week, residents can expect a fun-filled week with events like pageants, a rodeo, and dog and horse shows.
The Livingston Parish Fair also features an assortment of midway carnival-style rides for all ages. The rides open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and will run until the fair concludes on Sunday. Prices and times can be found here.
Fairgoers can visit the historic festival at the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds right off U.S. 190.
News
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Fair kicked off a week of fun over the weekend. The fair, entertaining residents... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'