66°
Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday's Health Report
Related Story
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, April 19, 2023. More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies searching for man accused of stealing $6,000 in cigarettes
-
Livingston Parish school board one step closer to getting teachers a raise
-
After residents blamed I-12 barriers for 2016 flooding, lawmakers seek fix from...
-
Parents booked for murder after infant's death; pair allegedly abused 6-week-old twins
-
Baton Rouge parents arrested after infant's death, accused of abusing 6-week-old twins
Sports Video
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title