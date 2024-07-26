Wednesday morning video forecast

While storms will be scattered today, rain looks likely Thursday through the beginning of next week. Rain amounts over the next 7 days of 2-4'' will be likely, and isolated higher totals cannot be ruled out.

Today & Tonight: Today will be similar to the last couple of days, except there will be a higher rain coverage, and slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will near 94 degrees under partly sunny skies. Humidity will still be high, leading to peak feels like temperatures near 108 degrees. Pop up storms will once again be possible in the afternoon and evening. These will be scattered in nature, so about half of the viewing area will see measurable rainfall. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight with lows near 79 degrees.

Up Next: The weather pattern is about to turn a lot more unsettled. Showers and storms will be likely Thursday through the beginning of next week. As of now, Friday looks to be the best day for rain. Heavy rain will also be possible, leading to some isolated instances of flash flooding. Over the next 7 days, 2-4'' of rain will be likely with isolated higher totals. The good news is temperatures will cool to the lower 90's during this unsettled pattern. This will provide some much needed relief after the hot conditions we have been experiencing.

The Tropics: No tropical development is expected in the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.

-- Balin

