Wednesday Morning video forecast

Generally quiet weather will carry into another weekend of Mardi Gras parades and the LSU Baseball opener. However, do expect a fast warming trend after cool temperatures today and tomorrow.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Quieter weather is on tap for Wednesday. After plenty of cloud cover, some sunshine will return later. Due to a northerly wind shift, highs will struggle for 60 degrees. Overnight, full clearing is expected and lows will respond by dipping into the upper 30s.

Up Next: Bright sunshine is in store for Thursday with seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Changes come quick on Friday with increasing clouds and an isolated shower possible late. For LSU Baseball and the Krewe of Artemis parade, while it is premature to rule out a shower, neither event should washout. Overall, outdoor plans will be in fine shape once again this weekend with partly sunny skies and high temperatures making a run at 80 degrees—with Sunday looking warmer. Rain and thunderstorms return to the forecast by Tuesday.

THE SCIENCE: A longwave trough digging into the Southeastern United States has phased with the shortwave that moved across the Gulf Coast on Tuesday. The associated surface low pressure system and cold front is well east of the local area and a surface high pressure is moving from the Mountain West into South Texas. A surface trough axis will cut across the area today as winds turn northerly and this will lead to a period of cloud cover early. With north winds, expect high temperatures to not climb but another 10-15 degrees from the morning hours. Skies will clear late and remain that way through Thursday as high pressure moves overhead. Optimal cooling conditions will be in place Thursday Night with many locations experiencing the upper 30s. By Friday, the surface high will position on the East Coast, reestablishing return flow. A warm front will lift through the area and a fast moving shortwave is going to cross the region on Friday. This will present an uptick in cloud coverage and a shower can’t be ruled out, especially near the coast. Upper ridging will then move over the area this weekend, permitting another warm up to well above average temperatures. Forecast models show another sharp trough moving across the coastal plain on Tuesday presenting the next opportunity for rain and thunderstorms. Looking long-term, forecast models suggest temperatures will be quite warm next week. Several more 80 degree afternoons may be in store.

--Josh