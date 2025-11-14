Wednesday Evening Video Forecast

Freezing temps are nowhere to be found in the Storm Station 7-Day forecast. The warming trend is set to continue, with highs approaching 80° by the weekend and no weather concerns for outdoor plans.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The temperature rebound will continue through the night. Lows will not be nearly as chilly on Thursday morning, bottoming out in the mid-50s. A subtle increase in moisture could bring some patchy fog to a few spots, especially over traditionally colder inland locations or river basins. Aside from that, it’ll be a calm, mostly clear night. While a light jacket may be necessary at first, it won’t be by afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will give temperatures a gentle boost Thursday, with highs a degree or two warmer into the upper 70s.

Friday Night Blitz: After peaking in the upper-70s during the day, temperatures will fall into the mid-60s around kickoff and hover near 60° by the fourth quarter. Rain won’t be an issue — just a few passing clouds and pleasant conditions for the game.

LSU/Southern Game Day: The weather looks ideal for both LSU and Southern’s home games on Saturday. Morning tailgates might have to contend with patchy fog and a slight chill as temperatures start off in the mid to upper 50s. But sunshine will dominate by kickoff — at 11:45 a.m. for LSU and 2 p.m. for Southern. Kickoff temps will be in the mid to upper 70s for LSU and near 80° for Southern.

Up Next: No major changes will take place through the weekend, aside from a steady warming trend. Highs will reach the 80s by the weekend, with lows settling closer to 60°. Each morning will also bring the possibility of low clouds and/or patchy fog development, which would quickly disperse after sunrise. Any hint of a storm signal has all but disappeared, meaning that most, if not all, outdoor plans will stay comfortably dry this weekend. Increasing moisture next week might instigate a few thunderstorms, but even those will be difficult to find. Rain will be spotty to isolated at best without a frontal system to trigger widespread activity. The absence of any major frontal passage will also keep temperatures running well above average.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

