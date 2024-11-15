Wednesday evening video forecast

Wet weather will wrap up on Wednesday night. A period of quiet, more seasonable conditions will carry into the weekend.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nineteen has been designated in the Caribbean Sea. For the latest track and forecast, CLICK HERE, or scroll to the tropics section to read more.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Leftover showers will depart early during the evening hours. As a cold front pushes through the Capital Area, wind will turn northwesterly at 5-10mph ushering in drier air and causing skies to clear from west to east. The drop in temperatures will start to accelerate after midnight with lows bottoming in the upper 50s near daybreak. Thursday will be sunny, breezy, much drier and closer to average in terms of temperature. Afternoon highs will make it to the mid 70s with the average being 71 degrees for the date.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday, expect clear skies with highs will be in the mid 70s and lows near 50 degrees. A couple of spots north of Baton Rouge could nip the upper 40s, especially on Friday morning. All of these values would be considered average for November. Sunday will be a transition day with moisture slowly returning to the atmosphere and some clouds developing as a result. Temperatures may return to the 80s before the weekend is over.

Early next week, the Storm Station will be tracking a strong cold front moving across the United States. In advance of this feature, humidity and temperatures will climb with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s both Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will also be thickening with spotty showers possible as early as Monday evening. The cold front is expected to arrive on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. On the other side of that system, temperatures will tumble to the lowest levels so far this fall season. By the end of next week, we could be feeling highs in the 60s and lows in the low 40s.

The Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone (P.T.C.) Nineteen in the western Caribbean Sea. As P.T.C. Nineteen meanders over the western Caribbean Sea through the weekend, further development is likely and this system will then be named Tropical Storm Sara. After that, it will begin to move slowly, generally northwestward, by early next week. Anybody who has interests in the western Caribbean Sea should monitor the progress.

